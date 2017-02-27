SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr

Accessories

Rallye Green Metallic, BOTH KEYS AVAILABLE., Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Rear Parking Sensors, 3 owners, Next MOT due 06/03/2018, Last serviced on 27/02/2017 at 49,636 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Touchscreen Monitor, Dual - Zone Air Conditioning, Radio Bolero - 2 DIN with Integrated 6 CD Changer ( Can Play MP3 Recordings), 3.5mm Aux Socket, Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPM), Tinted Glass, Front and Rear Electric Windows (Rear with Child Safety Switch), 18in Neptune Alloy Wheels (7.5J x 18 225/40 R18 92Y), Alarm System with Interior Monitoring and Back - Up Horn. 5 seats, We are open 7 days a week. Barclay motor Company have been trading from Hopwood for over 20 years!, 8,495