loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 57500 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Green

Accessories

Rallye Green Metallic, BOTH KEYS AVAILABLE., Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Rear Parking Sensors, 3 owners, Next MOT due 06/03/2018, Last serviced on 27/02/2017 at 49,636 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Touchscreen Monitor, Dual - Zone Air Conditioning, Radio Bolero - 2 DIN with Integrated 6 CD Changer ( Can Play MP3 Recordings), 3.5mm Aux Socket, Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPM), Tinted Glass, Front and Rear Electric Windows (Rear with Child Safety Switch), 18in Neptune Alloy Wheels (7.5J x 18 225/40 R18 92Y), Alarm System with Interior Monitoring and Back - Up Horn. 5 seats, We are open 7 days a week. Barclay motor Company have been trading from Hopwood for over 20 years!, 8,495

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414993
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    57500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£8,495

Barclay Motor Company
B487TR
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!