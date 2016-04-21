loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 45000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Blue

Low mileage Skoda Octavia vRS with full skoda service history, in lovely condition inside and out, recent cam belt change, supplied with 12 months MOT and fully serviced, great finance rates available and part exchange welcome, covered by our full warranty, spec includes:, half leather interior, climate control, cruise control, bluetooth, Give us a call to discuss a price for a straight sale or a value for your part exchange. All vehicles go through our own workshops where they are serviced and prepared to a high standard prior to being sold. Braithwaites Garage is a family run business established in 1968. We pride ourselves on our pressure free sales approach allowing customers to view our vehicles in a relaxed atmosphere. To view our full stock list or find out more about us, visit our website: www.braithwaitesgarage.co.uk

£8,450

Braithwaites Garage
Penrith, CA110HT, Cumbria
United Kingdom

