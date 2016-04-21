SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 61927 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Metallic Blue

One Owner, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic headlights, Dual Zone Climate Control, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Stop/Start Function, Lane Keeping Aid, Voice Activation, Traction Control, Speed Limiter, Service Indicator System, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lights, Metallic Paint, Rear tinted windows, Rear Wiper, Roof Rails, 12V power socket, Electric Front Windows, Electric rear windows, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Heated wing mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, PAS Power Assisted Steering, Split Folding Rear Seats, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, 6 speed manual gearbox, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering, *Other Models Available:, 24 Month Guarantee Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Complementary Accident Assist, Flexible Finance Options Available, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit., Airbags, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Isofix, Rear Child Locks, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, 18" Alloy Wheels, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle, Video Available, Walk around of this car available

  • Ad ID
    407782
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    61927 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
