SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr Estate

£15,490
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 19869 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: WHITE

2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr Estate with 19869miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    325080
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19869 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

