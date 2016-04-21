loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr DSG - PADDLE SHIFT - HALF LEATHER - SD CARD MEDIA INPUT

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr DSG - PADDLE SHIFT - HALF LEATHER - SD CARD MEDIA INPUT Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 58600 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Race Blue Octavia Features Sat Nav, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, Half Leather, SD Card Media Input, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Roof Rails, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, DAB, CD Player, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Heated Wing Mirrors. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413461
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58600 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,445

Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!