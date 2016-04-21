loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr DSG Estate

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr DSG Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 26218 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Race Blue Metallic

2015 Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr DSG Estate with 26218miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    413850
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    26218 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
