loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 Tdi Cr Vrs 5Dr Dsg Diesel Hatchback Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 Tdi Cr Vrs 5Dr Dsg Diesel Hatchback Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30454 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Floor mats, Electric front windows, Hill hold control, Sports suspension, Electro-mechanical PAS, Service interval indicator, Diesel particulate filter, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Internally adjustable headlight beam level...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30454 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£14,985

Bristol Street Derby Skoda
Derby, DE214PB, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!