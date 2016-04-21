loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr - DAB/CD/USB/SD - BLUETOOTH - HALF LEATHER

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr - DAB/CD/USB/SD - BLUETOOTH - HALF LEATHER Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 30291 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: White

This Candy White Octavia Features Lane Departure Warning System, Xenon Headlights, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With USB/SD Input, Bluetooth, Half Leather, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Roof Rails, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Split Folding Rear Seats, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Heated Wing Mirrors, Start/Stop. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

  • Ad ID
    411908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30291 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
