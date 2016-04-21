loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp) Manual

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp) Manual Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 52806 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Meteor Grey Metallic

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Satellite Navigation, 18In Alloy Wheels, Radio/CD/MP3, Anti-Lock Brakes, Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Electronic Stability Programme, Trip Computer, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote Central Door Locking, Driver Air Bag Knee, Rear Wash/Wipe, Front Seats Sports, Front/Rear Armrest, Front/Rear Head Restraints, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Seats Split Rear, Tinted Glass, Electric/Heated Door Mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers, Steering Wheel Leather, Eight Speakers, Front Fog Lights, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Limited Slip Differential, Load Anchorage Points, Roof Rails, Tyre Pressure Control, Cloth - Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    411904
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    52806 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£14,490

Horton Skoda
Lincoln, LN63TA, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

