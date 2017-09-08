loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDi CR vRS (184bhp)

£18,601
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDi CR vRS (184bhp) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 3971 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Brilliant Silver Metallic

Accessories

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Satellite Navigation,18In Alloy Wheels,Radio/CD/MP3,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Front Seats Sports,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Steering Wheel Leather,Eight Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Hill Holder,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Limited Slip Differential,Load Anchorage Points,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315944
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3971 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
West End Garage Stirling Skoda
FK78JD, Stirling
United Kingdom

