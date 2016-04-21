loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp) DSG Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp) DSG Semi Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 29985 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: BLACK

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Cruise Control,18In Alloy Wheels,Radio/CD/MP3,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support,Front/Rear Armrest,Sport Chassis,Rear Parking Aid,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Bi-Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Steering Wheel Leather,Eight Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Heated Rear Screen,Rain Sensor,Hill Holder,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Headlamp Wash,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Centre Console,Limited Slip Differential,Textile Floor Mats,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior

  • Ad ID
    412713
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    29985 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£15,000

Blade Skoda Gloucester
Gloucester, GL29PG, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

