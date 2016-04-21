SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp) DSG Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp) DSG Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50175 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Black Magic Metallic
Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Cruise Control, 18In Alloy Wheels, Radio/CD/MP3, Anti-Lock Brakes, Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Electronic Stability Programme, Trip Computer, Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote Central Door Locking, Driver Air Bag Knee, Rear Wash/Wipe, Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support, Front/Rear Armrest, Sport Chassis, Rear Parking Aid, Front/Rear Head Restraints, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Bi-Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Seats Split Rear, Tinted Glass, Electric/Heated Door Mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers, Steering Wheel Leather, Eight Speakers, Front Fog Lights, Heated Rear Screen, Rain Sensor, Hill Holder, Rear Spoiler, Immobiliser, Headlamp Wash, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Centre Console, Limited Slip Differential, Textile Floor Mats, Tyre Pressure Control, Cloth - Leather interior
Horton Skoda
Lincoln, LN63TA, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
May 10, 2017