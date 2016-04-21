loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp) DSG Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp) DSG Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50175 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Black Magic Metallic

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Cruise Control, 18In Alloy Wheels, Radio/CD/MP3, Anti-Lock Brakes, Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Electronic Stability Programme, Trip Computer, Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote Central Door Locking, Driver Air Bag Knee, Rear Wash/Wipe, Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support, Front/Rear Armrest, Sport Chassis, Rear Parking Aid, Front/Rear Head Restraints, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Bi-Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Seats Split Rear, Tinted Glass, Electric/Heated Door Mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers, Steering Wheel Leather, Eight Speakers, Front Fog Lights, Heated Rear Screen, Rain Sensor, Hill Holder, Rear Spoiler, Immobiliser, Headlamp Wash, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Centre Console, Limited Slip Differential, Textile Floor Mats, Tyre Pressure Control, Cloth - Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    416736
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50175 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
