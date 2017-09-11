loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS 170 BHP

£7,495
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 170 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 89000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: RED

Octavia Estate VRS DIESEL 170 BHP 6 speed manual Finished bright red this car has full service history inc timing belt @ 84000 mls Oct 2016 just a 2 owner car from new 2 keys, VRS spec includes Half Leather sport style seats,Radio/CD Media Player Bluetooth conection,Alloy Wheels drives fantastic lots of torque and pulling power with amazing fuel economy.As with all our cars it comes with a 3 month warranty, 12 months AA Roadside assistance COMPLETEY FREE You're In Safe Hands With The Carstore

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319676
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
The Carstore
SA44PF,
United Kingdom

