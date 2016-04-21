loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 T FSI vRS (220bhp)

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 T FSI vRS (220bhp) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 27082 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Driver, Passenger, Front Side And Side Air Bags,Alloy Wheels,Radio/CD Autochanger,Anti-Lock Brakes,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Climate Control,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Telephone Equipment,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Seat Lumbar Support,Rear Armrest,Front Parking Aid,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Telephone Equipment,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Eight Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Hill Holder,Immobiliser,Headlamp Wash,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412711
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27082 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
