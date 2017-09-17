loading Loading please wait....
SKODA FABIA VRS DSG Automatic

£6,500
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: VRS DSG Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50990 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: SILVER

Alloy Wheels, Cloth Upholstery, Air Conditioning, CD Radio, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint

  • Ad ID
    329950
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Fabia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50990 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1390
  • Engine Model
    1390
Canterbury Motoring World Family
Canterbury, CT11DS, Kent
United Kingdom

