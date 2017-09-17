SKODA FABIA VRS DSG Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: VRS DSG Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50990 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: SILVER
Alloy Wheels, Cloth Upholstery, Air Conditioning, CD Radio, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint
Canterbury Motoring World Family
Canterbury, CT11DS, Kent
United Kingdom
