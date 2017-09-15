Variant name:Hatchback vRS ,Derivative:vRS ,Variant: 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Skoda Fabia 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG
Exterior temperature gauge, Maxidot, PAS, Service interval indicator, 8 speakers, Auxiliary socket for external MP3 player, Dance 2 DIN radio with CD + MP3, Multi device interface, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Auto dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Black door mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Height adjustable headlamps, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, LED daytime running lights, Rear diffuser, Roof spoiler, Sunset privacy glass, Tinted windscreen, Twin chromed exhaust pipes, 1.5L bottle holder in front door panels, 2 height adjustable rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Cargo area storage tray, Chrome sill kick plates, Cloth upholstery, Driver + passenger vanity mirrors, Folding grab handles, Height adjustable front headrests, Height adjustable front seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Interior light with delay, Internal chrome door handles, Leather gearknob and gaiter, Leather handbrake, Lower glovebox cover, Luggage load hooks, Parcel shelf, Pollen filter, Rear storage trays, Rear top tether child seat ISOFIX attachment, Stainless steel pedals, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Ticket holder, vRS design sports seats, Black pack - Fabia, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver's seatbelt undone warning light, ESC with ASR, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners, Hill hold control, Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Red Brake caliper, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm with tilt sensor, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Sports suspension, Chrome air vent surrounds, Space saver spare wheel
