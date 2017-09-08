loading Loading please wait....
» » »

SKODA FABIA 1.9 TDI PD 130 vRS

Compare this car
£3,795
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: 1.9 TDI PD 130 vRS Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 80000 Engine Size: 1896 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

1 former keeper,full service history,6sp,remote locking,pas,abs,traction,aircon,alloys,cd player,electric windows and mirrors,exceptional performance and condition.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314783
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Fabia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1896
  • Engine Model
    1896
Email Dealer >>

Kevin Brown Car Sales
Norwich, NR66HN, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed