SKODA FABIA 1.4 VRS DSG 5d AUTO 180 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: 1.4 VRS DSG 5d AUTO 180 BHP Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50499 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: BLUE

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Chassis - Sport, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - LED Daytime Running Lights, External Temperature Display, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Eight, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass - Rear Windows, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth

  • Ad ID
    412929
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Fabia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50499 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1390
  • Engine Model
    1390
£6,495

DB Car Sales Limited
EH525NN, Midlothian
United Kingdom

