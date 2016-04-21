SKODA FABIA 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53387 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: Rallye Green Metallic
Full Service History., 17? Alloy Wheels, Sport Seats., Air Conditioning., USB Connectivity, Front Fog Lights, Electric Window Front, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors., Power Steering, Rear Wash Wiper, Metallic Paint, Physical Car Available for Viewing Today., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit.
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Worksop
Worksop, S802QD, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
May 10, 2017