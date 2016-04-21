loading Loading please wait....
SKODA FABIA 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53387 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: Rallye Green Metallic

Full Service History., 17? Alloy Wheels, Sport Seats., Air Conditioning., USB Connectivity, Front Fog Lights, Electric Window Front, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors., Power Steering, Rear Wash Wiper, Metallic Paint, Physical Car Available for Viewing Today., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit.

  • Ad ID
    412985
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Fabia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53387 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1390
  • Engine Model
    1390
