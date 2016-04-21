loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SKODA FABIA 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45115 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: Rallye Green

Accessories

Cruise Control, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, 17" Alloy Wheels, Speed Limiter, Air Conditioning, Paddle shift gears, Xenon Headlamps, Metallic Paint, Service Indicator System, CD/Radio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lights, Rear tinted windows, Rear Wiper, 12V power socket, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Leather steering wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, PAS Power Assisted Steering, Split Folding Rear Seats, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, *Other Models Available:, 24 Month Guarantee Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Complementary Accident Assist, Flexible Finance Options Available, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit., Airbags, Isofix, Rear Child Locks, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle, Video Available, Walk around of this car available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407765
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Fabia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45115 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1390
  • Engine Model
    1390
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,262

Evans Halshaw Car Store Coventry
CV65HN, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!