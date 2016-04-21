SKODA FABIA 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto

Accessories

Cruise Control, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, 17" Alloy Wheels, Speed Limiter, Air Conditioning, Paddle shift gears, Xenon Headlamps, Metallic Paint, Service Indicator System, CD/Radio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lights, Rear tinted windows, Rear Wiper, 12V power socket, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Leather steering wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, PAS Power Assisted Steering, Split Folding Rear Seats, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, *Other Models Available:, 24 Month Guarantee Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Complementary Accident Assist, Flexible Finance Options Available, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit., Airbags, Isofix, Rear Child Locks, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle, Video Available, Walk around of this car available