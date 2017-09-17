loading Loading please wait....
SKODA FABIA 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto

£6,881
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58397 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Metallic Paint, 17" Alloy Wheels, Black Alloy Wheels, Sport Styling Kit, Automatic Gearbox, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Cloth Trim, Sport Seats, Remote Central Locking, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Port, Adjustable Steering Column, 60/40 Split Rear Folding Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Fog Lights, Rear Wash Wipe, Tinted Glass, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Dual Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Alarm, Rear Child locks

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329199
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Fabia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58397 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1390
  • Engine Model
    1390
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes, MK80AE, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

