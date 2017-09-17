loading Loading please wait....
» » »

SKODA FABIA 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto

Compare this car
£8,151
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36664 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: Black Metallic

Accessories

Service History, Air Conditioning, Sport Seats, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Front Windows, Front Fog Lights, Electric Mirrors, Tinted Windows, Remote Central Locking, Multi Function Steering Wheel, CD Player, Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), ISOFIX, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit, Other Models Available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329201
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Fabia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36664 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1390
  • Engine Model
    1390
Email Dealer >>

Evans Halshaw Peugeot Blackpool
Blackpool, FY39TN, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed