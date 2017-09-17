SKODA FABIA 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: SKODA Model: FABIA Trim: 1.4 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36664 Engine Size: 1390 Ext Color: Black Metallic
Service History, Air Conditioning, Sport Seats, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Front Windows, Front Fog Lights, Electric Mirrors, Tinted Windows, Remote Central Locking, Multi Function Steering Wheel, CD Player, Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), ISOFIX, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit, Other Models Available
Evans Halshaw Peugeot Blackpool
Blackpool, FY39TN, Lancashire
United Kingdom
The original Skoda Fabia vRS came right out of left field. Introduced in...
When Dickie Meaden hit 227mph in a ‘mildly’ tuned Skoda Octavia vRS at t...