1935 Singer Nine Saloon Strong engine recently overhauled, excellent oil pressure Very sound, excellent paintwork Starts, runs and stops well Working sunroof and clock, new tyres Later sibling to the Singer Junior, just sold, strong 972 cc overhead cam engine has had a thorough overhaul according to the last owner who recently improved the paintwork and brakes. The interior, although probably not original, has a nice patina to it; underneath it is all very sound and tidy. It starts easily and runs well, stops and steers as it should. Slightly bigger than an Austin Seven, it is much rarer and rather more useable with more interior room and better spaced pedals. It comes with its original registration (believed to be from the Luton area), working sunroof and clock, new tyres and an original driver's handbook. Guide Price: £7,950