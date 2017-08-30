loading Loading please wait....
Simca Coupe de Ville

car description

This Simca 9 Sport was first registered on June 2nd 1953. The history of the Simca is known from 1982. In the period 1984 up to 2009, the car stood still in Germany. In 2001 the previous owner bought the car. After a complete restoration of 8 years in which attention is paid to every single detail, the Simca received a German registration again in 2009. The owner won a lot of prizes on many old-timer events with this car. After the restoration (kilometer 58.231) the car has driven 11.250 documented kilometer.

More information on: www.kucarfa.nl

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308801
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Simca > Coupe de Ville
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1953
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.2
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands

