Simca - 1200 S Coupe - 1968

car description

The vehicle up for auction is almost impossible to find, it’s from the French automobile manufacturer Simca, who commissioned Bertone to design this charming 1200 S coupe in the late 60s.This vehicle was delivered to a lady in southern Italy in 1968, and restored 3 years ago by a specialized company (some photos of the process are available).I’ve carefully broken in the engine, and driven about 700 km in the meantime; this small "Renault Alpine Pendant" runs perfectly and it’s a lot of fun!You will easily get a starting spot at any classic car rally with this exotic beauty that features charming lines and an agile 1204 ccm engine!This car has already passed the German classic car inspection including emission test (TÜV and AU), it’s valid until 09/2018.This classic will be provided with Italian vehicle papers. This vehicle can be viewed/test driven, and picked up in Lüneburg, Germany.