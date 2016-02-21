Simca - 1100 GLS break - 1970

car description

French normal registration and control technical recent valid.Entirely of original and very clean for 47 years.The vehicle was with its first owner since the original until this year (photocopy of the first grey card available).The car is completely original except the 4 1100 Ti alloy and everything works fine.The mechanics are in perfect working order.Review recent fluid filter candles.The clutch and brakes work well.The tires are good.Good original condition guarded with his life in the South of the France and always in the garage.The vehicle shows evidence of use and one surface. the floors are very healthy without perforationClean Interior in good condition, with some signs of use on the upholstery.Nice base for a daily driver.The facilities include:Simca of origin Ti, Oscar long doors Simca Rally rimsThe sale included an engine and a box extra in good condition.The vehicle can be seen and recovered ESRB in France.