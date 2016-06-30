1966 Shelby Mustang G.T. 350

car description

1966 Shelby GT 350 s/n SFM6S1433, Engine no. 6R09K172853 (included) Red with White Stripes and Black Interior More than fifty years ago Carroll Shelby put his name on the first K-coded Mustang fastback, packing the potent 289/271 hp engine and just a handful of other changes, making the now legendary GT 350. And while individual modifications were seemingly minor to an already potent Hi-Po package, the collective difference was remarkable. Shelby knew how to market the new cars, his team knew how to drum up media interest, and with Ford race support, the word was out – if you wanted a capable American performance car that could compete against any of the high priced European offerings, the GT350 was a great choice. Not only was the GT350 a performance car, utilizing the proven Mustang platform, enthusiasts could enjoy American reliability and sports car handling without worrying about costly maintenance or difficulty acquiring parts. By 1966 successful sales and racing momentum with Ford had grown significantly. Both Shelby and Ford increased their marketing efforts, expanding the Shelby offering, beginning with a range of paint colors including red, blue, green, black, as well as