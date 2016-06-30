loading Loading please wait....
1966 Shelby GT350H

This is perhaps the best, unmolested, original Shelby GT350 we have ever seen or driven. Other than a paint color change from black to red in the early 1970's, this car is all original. The body has never been damaged or rusted, paint condition is still excellent after all these years, and the interior is all original and perfect. Always maintained to the highest standards it drives flawlessly. These days you're seeing more and more Shelby Mustangs on vintage rallies, and for good reason. They are fantastic to drive and are supremely reliable. Asking $145,000.

  • Ad ID
    416285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Shelby > GT350H
  • Year
    1966
POA

69 Weed Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06850
Norwalk, California
United States

