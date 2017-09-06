1966 Shelby GT350

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's London event, September 6, 2017.. Raced in California SCCA events when new. One of only 17 known 1966 GT350s raced in period. A racing car all its life; ready to take to the trackThe 906th GT350 built for the 1966 model year, this GT350 was shipped to Hayward Motors of Hayward, California, in February of 1966 prior to being purchased by Arthur Flores of Oakland in May of that same year. Hayward Motors were prominent campaigners of GT350Rs, so it is of no surprise that Flores took the car to the track and started competing in SCCA events in California, racing the car from 1966 to 1975 at Riverside and Laguna Seca, amongst other circuits. In 1979, Flores sold the GT350 to Ron Hunter of Denver, Colorado, keeping it in storage until it was purchased by Ted Lebsack, also of Denver, in 1983.Lebsack had the GT350 restored with the intention of continuing its racing career, and fitted the car with a Super T-10 transmission, a full roll cage and fuel cell. With him, the car ran at a variety of East Coast race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Palm Beach, Sebring and Watkins Glen. In 1985 this GT350 was purchased by well-known collector James K. Dobbs III of Memphis, Tennessee, and raced at Road Atlanta in 1985 and 1986 under his ownership. Purchased by David J. Doll of Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1991, it was run with him at SAAC-19 in July of 1994 in Indianapolis. The car passed to Arnold Mantilia Jr. of Madison, Connecticut, in 1995 and at that time had been painted white.In 1996, it was fully restored by Chris Liebenberg and Bob Kenwothy, was painted red with white stripes and converted to GT350R-model specifications. Thereafter, the car was imported to the UK, where it was purchased by its current owner in 2005 and had remained with him in storage since. Documentation on file includes an SCCA Vehicle Logbook, a Historic Race Car Certification with the SVRA and letters from previous owners and historians chronicling its history.Taken straight from the dealership to the race track, 6S906 has remained a racing car first and foremost throughout its life; this car begs to be returned to the track, where it has been enjoyed consistently for over 50 years. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.