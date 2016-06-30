loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1964 Shelby Daytona Coupe Recreation

Photos Map

car description

1964 Shelby Daytona Coupe Recreation s/n CA950243 Guardsman Blue with Wimbleton White stripes One of the most remarkable cars ever assembled, the Shelby Daytona Coupe rightfully takes its place at the pinnacle of the Cobra legacy. Carroll Shelby’s passion to beat Ferrari at Le Mans came with the realization that the most powerful Cobra roadster lacked the body design to achieve 180+ mph along the Mulsanne straightaway, making it incapable of competing against the formidable Ferrari GTO. Undaunted by the challenge and eager to meet the coming season, young Peter Brock and the Shelby team set about designing an all new aerodynamic body over the roadster chassis. The genius of the Brock design resided primarily in the truncated tail, adapted from Brock’s interest in the 1930s German aerodynamicist Dr. Kamm, who developed the Kamm Tail. With little time to spare, Brock built an intuitively shaped body, capturing both aerodynamic functionality and brutal beauty in a way no other car had done before. Uniquely American in construction and design, the car hit the racetrack proving over and over again with GT class wins in 1964 and 1965 at Sebring, Le Mans, capturing the World Sportscar Cha

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1964 shelby daytona coupe recreation blue leather restored v8

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404397
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Shelby > Daytona
  • Year
    1964
  • Mileage
    100 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

$325,000 (£0)

1145 Park Avenue
Emeryville, 94608, California
United States

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!