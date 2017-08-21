loading Loading please wait....
1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series

POA
Here's your chance to own a well sorted and setup Cobra with less than 2000 miles on the clock! This Cobra features a Fiberglass body, 4-speed transmission, and includes a Certificate of Authenticity from Shelby American, Inc. This absolutely stunning Cobra is ready to be driven, raced, and shown at your favorite Concours or racing event!

  • Ad ID
    305876
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Shelby > Cobra
  • Year
    1965
  • Mileage
    1200 mi
Full address not on website
Oceanside, California
United States

