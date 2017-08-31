1964 Shelby Cobra 289

car description

1964 Shelby 289 Cobra VIN: CSX 2518 CSX 2518 was originally billed to Shelby American on 7/21/64, and later shipped to LA aboard the SS Dongedyk on 7/30/64. Once completed at Shelby American the car was invoiced on 11/3/64 to Reynolds Motors of Syracuse NY for $6,150.05. CSX 2518 would next appear in Colorado in June of 1980 under the ownership of Ray Danton. He would bring 2518 to Mike Dopudja of Mike's Performance Headquarters in Englewood, CO in 1981 for restoration and race prep. Dopudja, a master fabricator, is known for having finished the famous Shelby Type 65 Daytona Super Coupe, and for prepping the Shelby Can-Am Cobra. Danton would race the car at the Atlanta Vintage Grand Prix at Road Atlanta in 1982, as well as showing it at the Old Care Council Show in Denver, CO. In late 1985 he would put the Cobra up for sale for $65,000, but it wouldn't be until December 15, 1988 that John Baldwin of Covington, LA would purchase the car. Baldwin would enjoy CSX 2518 as a road car for most of the next decade, taming the car of its racing heritage and make it the streetcar it is today. The car would be repainted its beautiful Guardsman blue during his ownership. He would comment that,