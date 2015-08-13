loading Loading please wait....
SEAT LEON TSI CUPRA DSG Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SEAT Model: LEON Trim: TSI CUPRA DSG Semi Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 25259 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: DYNAMIC GREY CUSTOM

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Privacy Glass Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Solid Paint Front Armrest

  • Ad ID
    406772
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    SEAT > Leon
  • Derivative
    Cupra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    25259 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
