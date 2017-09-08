loading Loading please wait....
SEAT LEON TSI CUPRA 280 DSG Semi Auto

£18,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SEAT Model: LEON Trim: TSI CUPRA 280 DSG Semi Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Dynamic Grey

Accessories

Dynamic Grey Metallic with Alcantara & Cloth Sports Interior,1 Owner, Balance of 3 Year Manufacturer's Warranty, 19'' Cupra 280 Machined Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels, Seat Sound Pack, Winter Pack, SEAT Satellite Navigation Pack, Heated Sports Seats, Rear Privacy Glass, Front/Rear Sensors w Optimal Parking System Display, Bluetooth Hands-Free System, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, FM/AM Radio, MP3 Compatible CD Player with AUX-In/USB Port, SD Card Slot, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, Start/Stop System, 3.5in Monochrome Drivers Display, Electric Front Windows (One-Touch with Anti-Squeeze), Electric Adjustable Heated & Folding Door Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, LED Interior Illumination Pack, Technology Pack, Exclusive Cupra Body-Coloured Bumpers, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Hill Hold Control, Front Fog Lights,Balance of 3 yrs mfrs warranty, DAB digital radio, DVD satellite navigation, Front and rear parking sensors, Heated front seats, iPod connection , LED Daytime running lights , Rear privacy glass ,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316547
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    SEAT > Leon
  • Derivative
    Cupra 280
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Norman Motors Ltd
Bournemouth, BH104HZ, Dorset
United Kingdom

