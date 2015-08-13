SEAT LEON 2.0 TSI Cupra 290 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: SEAT Model: LEON Trim: 2.0 TSI Cupra 290 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 16498 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Midnight Black
Full Service History, In Built Colour Sat Nav, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Connectivity, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic Headlamps, Part Leather Seats., 19" Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, 6 Speed Gearbox, Daytime Running Lights, Isofix Child Seat Brackets, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, USB Connectivity, Auxiliary Port, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Remote control central locking, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available For Viewing Today, Complimentary Accident Assistance
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Wigan
Wigan, WN50LD, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Jan 27, 2017
Aug 13, 2015