Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SEAT Model: LEON Trim: 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 5dr DSG [Sub8 Performance Pack] Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 33787 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: GREY
2014 Seat Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 5dr DSG [Sub8 Performance Pack] Hatchback with 33787miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
