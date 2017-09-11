loading Loading please wait....
» » »

SEAT LEON 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 5dr DSG [Sub8 Performance Pack] Hatchback

Compare this car
£16,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SEAT Model: LEON Trim: 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 5dr DSG [Sub8 Performance Pack] Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 33787 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

2014 Seat Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 5dr DSG [Sub8 Performance Pack] Hatchback with 33787miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319371
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    SEAT > Leon
  • Derivative
    Cupra 280
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33787 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed