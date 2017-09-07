SEAT LEON 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 3Dr DSG Hatchback Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SEAT Model: LEON Trim: 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 3Dr DSG Hatchback Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4446 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Alor blue
ABS + Traction Control, Engine Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Passenger Seat Height Adjuster, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Central Locking + Deadlocks, Sports Suspension, Trip Computer, Front Seatbelt Pretensioners, Height/reach Adjust Steering Wheel, Locking Wheel Bolts, Front Adjustable Head Restraints, Illuminated Glovebox, Service Interval Indicator, Rear Reading Lights, Low Fuel Warning Light, Body Colour Door Handles, Illuminated Boot, Twin Chromed Exhaust Pipes, 3 Height Adjustable Rear Headrests, Front Seatback Pockets, Automatic Headlights, Front Side Airbags, Black Bodyside Mouldings, Remote Fuel Flap Release, Seatbelt Warning, Speed Sensitive Power Steering, Luggage Tie-down Hooks, Front/rear Floor Mats, Front Cupholders X 2, Front Seats - 'Easy Entry', Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Leather Handbrake, Rain Sensor Windscreen Wipers, Tinted Windows, Body Coloured Bumpers, 'Lights On' Warning Buzzer, Voice Control System, Multi Function Display, Electric Headlamp Adjustment, Progressive Power Assisted Steering, Digital Clock And Outside Temperature Display, Front Map Reading Lights, Split Folding Rear Seat, Passenger Airbag Deactivation System, Curtain Airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Electric Front Windows + One Touch + Anti-pinch, Dual Zone Climate Control, ESP+EBA, 3 Point Rear Seatbelts X3, Drivers Knee Airbag, Electric Adjustable/heated/folding Door Mirrors, LED Indicators In Door Mirrors, Black Interior Trim, Second Remote Key, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, SEAT Logo Boot Release, Volumetric Alarm With Back Up Horn, Active Head Restraints, Front Armrest With Storage Box, Hill Hold Control, Radio/CD + MP3, Dust/pollen Filter, Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles, Reverse Activated Kerb-view Adjustment On Passenger's Door Mirror, Driver/passenger Sunvisors With Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, DAB Digital Radio, Collision Mitigation Braking System, USB Port, 18" Space Saver Spare Wheel, Exclusive Cupra Front And Rear Bumpers, Rear Top Tether Child Seat ISOFIX Attachment, Red Brake Calipers, Auxiliary Input Socket, Aluminium Front Door Sills, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, 12v Power Point In Centre Console, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, SD Card Slot, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Connection, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio/phone Controls, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Ambient Lighting, Touch Screen Display, Additional Heating And Ventilation Outlet In Rear Of Centre Console, SEAT Drive Profile, Dynamic Chassis
Dales Seat Scorrier
Redruth, TR165BX, Cornwall
United Kingdom
