SEAT LEON 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 3dr DSG Auto

£18,131
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SEAT Model: LEON Trim: 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 3dr DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23405 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: White

Accessories

*One Owner Full Service History*, MOT until next April, Satellite Navigation, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aluminium Sports Pedals, Half Leather, USB Connectivity, Automatic Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, CD Player, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket, 60/40 Split Rear Folding Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lights, Adjustable Steering Column, 6 Speed Gearbox, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Airbags, Isofix Attachment

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329206
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    SEAT > Leon
  • Derivative
    Cupra 280
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23405 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV22QH, West Midlands
United Kingdom

