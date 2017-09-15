Saab - 99 GL - 1980

car description

Neat Saab 99, a wonderful and reliable classic. 180,000 km on the odometer, still good for many hundreds of thousands of kilometres. Everything on this Saab is neat, driven with care and well-maintained. The bodywork and lacquer are broadly neat, although there are some cosmetic spots that need some attention and maintenance. The photos speak for themselves. All mechanical components function fine: steering, drive, gearbox, clutch, brakes, everything works properly, as well as the electrical installation. The engine (the famous 1700 cc 80 HP, Triumph engine and upgraded by Saab) starts and runs well. The interior is somewhat jaded, significant signs of wear and tear. Broken on one spot. See photo. The roof lining hangs a bit lower as usual.The rims and tyres are in good condition.It is recommended to view the car before bidding. You can make an appointment for a viewing via Catawiki. This vehicle can be picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.MOT (Dutch periodic vehicle safety inspection) - New