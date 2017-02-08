1998 Ruf CTR2 Sport

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION WITHOUT RESERVE at RM Sotheby's Paris event, February 8, 2017.580 bhp, 3,600 cc horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine, twin Turbocharges, all-wheel drive, six-speed gearbox, front and rear independent suspension, front McPherson-struts and wishbones, rear multi-link axle, and four-wheel carbon-ceramic brakes. Wheelbase: 2,270 mmDelivered new to RUF test driver, Steve Beddor, following his remarkable result for RUF at Pikes Peak in 1997Only two private owners from new and 17,647 kilometres on the odometerOne of only 15 RUF CTR2 Sports built by RUFAccompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity and factory build sheetThe origins of RUF date back to the late 1930s when Alois Ruf Sr opened a garage in the small town of Pfaffenhausen in southern Germany, and after the war the company became known for developing touring buses. As the company's success grew, Alois Ruf Jr began dedicating his time and energy to restoring and servicing Porsches. Ownership of the company passed to Alois Ruf Jr in 1974, and within a few years, the company became synonymous with the ultimate incarnations of Stuttgart's finest products. The CTR2 was launched in 1995 and was based on the 993 Turbo. At its launch, the CTR2 was one of the fastest production cars in the world, second only to the McLaren F1. To this day, the performance figures remain truly staggering, with a top speed of 217 mph and the sprint to 60 mph in a mere 3.8 seconds. Looking to demonstrate the new model's performance, RUF entered two wide-body prototype cars in the 1997 Pikes Peak Hill Climb, driven by brothers Steve and David Beddor. Remarkably, whilst both cars were race prepared, they were also road registered and fully street legal; indeed, both cars were driven to and from the course, demonstrating not only the enormous performance potential of RUF's latest giant killer, but also its versatility. The results at Pikes Peak speak for themselves. Steve Beddor qualified 1st overall and went on to finish 2nd overall in the hill climb. In recognition of this remarkable performance and his long-term engagement with RUF, Steve Beddor was able to acquire a CTR2 for his personal use. Finished in RUF's trademark ‘blütengelb' or ‘Yellowbird Yellow', it boasted the ultimate all-wheel-drive configuration, wide body, and the full 580-horsepower engine. Finally, the car featured a unique rear bumper design incorporating additional heat extractors and was delivered sitting on rare factory option BBS alloy wheels. As a final finishing touch, Alois Ruf Jr signed the engine bay. Beddor clearly treasured this special gift and used the car very sparingly, as in 2004 the car was recorded as only having travelled 10,500 kilometres from new. The car was then sold by RUF to a second American owner before being imported into the United Kingdom in late 2016.One of the greatest performance cars of its era, this CTR2 Sport is undoubtedly one of the finest examples in existence, showing only 17,647 kilometres on the odometer and with an unparalleled ownership history. This is a rare opportunity to own the ultimate performance Porsche of the 1990s and terrify some unsuspecting Ferrari and Lamborghini owners in the process, just as RUF intended.Moteur six-cylindres à plat, 3 600 cm³, 580 ch, deux turbocompresseurs, transmission six rapports, quatre roues motrices, suspension avant et arrière indépendante, triangles et jambes McPherson à l'avant, essieu multibras à l'arrière, freins carbone-céramique sur les quatre roues. Empattement : 2 270 mm•Livrée neuve à Steve Beddor, pilote d'essais de RUF, à la suite de son excellent résultat à Pikes Peak en 1997•Deux propriétaires seulement et 17 647 km au compteur•Une des 15 RUF CTR2 Sport produites•Certificat d'authenticité et fiche de fabrication de l'usineLes origines de RUF remontent à la fin des années 1930, lorsqu'Alois Ruf père a ouvert un garage dans la petite ville de Pfaffenhausen, dans le sud de l'Allemagne. Il a ensuite développé son activité après la guerre avec la construction d'autocars de tourisme. Alors que l'entreprise connaissait un succès grandissant, Alois Ruf fils a commencé à consacrer son temps à la restauration et l'entretien de Porsche. La société est passée sous son contrôle en 1974 et elle est devenue le synonyme d'une incarnation ultime des meilleures productions en provenance de Stuttgart.La CTR2, lancée en 1995, était basée sur la 911 Turbo. Lors de son lancement, la CTR2 était une des voitures de série les plus rapides au monde, seulement détrônée par la McLaren F1. Aujourd'hui, ses performances demeurent absolument ahurissantes, avec une vitesse de pointe de 350 km/h et une accélération de 0 à 100 km/h en seulement 3,8 s.Afin de mettre en avant les performances de son nouveau modèle, RUF a engagé en 1997 deux prototypes à carrosserie large à la course de côte de Pikes Peak, confiés aux frères Steve et David Beddor. Chose incroyable, alors que les deux voitures étaient préparées pour la course, elles restaient néanmoins conformes à la législation routière, et se sont d'ailleurs rendues sur le lieu de la compétition par leurs propres moyens, démontrant ainsi l'énorme potentiel de performances du dernier monstre de RUF, mais aussi sa polyvalence.Les résultats à Pikes Peak parlent d'eux-mêmes. Steve Beddor a pris la première place des qualifications et a terminé la course en deuxième position. En reconnaissance de sa remarquable performance et de son engagement de longue date auprès de RUF, Steve Beddor a eu la possibilité d'acquérir une CTR2 pour son usage personnel. Peinte en jaune canari, marque de fabrique de RUF, elle pouvait se targuer de disposer d'une transmission intégrale, de la coque large et du moteur de 580 ch. Enfin, elle disposait d'un pare-chocs arrière spécifique comportant des extracteurs d'air supplémentaires et elle était équipée des rares jantes BBS en alliage, une option usine. En guise de touche finale, Alois Ruf a apposé sa signature dans le compartiment moteur.Très attaché à ce cadeau si particulier, Beddor a utilisé cette voiture avec parcimonie ; ainsi, en 2004, elle n'avait couvert que 10 500 km depuis l'origine. La voiture a alors été vendue par RUF à un second propriétaire américain, avant d'être ensuite importée en Grande-Bretagne à la fin 2016.Figurant parmi les voitures les plus performantes de son époque, cette CTR2 Sport est sans aucun doute un des plus beaux exemplaires existant, avec un compteur n'affichant que 17 647 km et un passé incomparable. Il s'agit d'une rare opportunité de posséder une des Porsche les plus performantes des années 1990 et de surprendre quelques propriétaires de Ferrari ou de Lamborghini, exactement comme RUF l'avait imaginé.