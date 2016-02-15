ROVER 3500 P6

car description

AMAZING RESTORED EXAMPLE Brand Rover Type 3500 P6 Color Blue Interior Black Year of build 1972 Price € 28.500,- 1977 ROVER P6 3500 V8 Extremely nice and amazing restored example Original delivered in Holland Superb (original) color combination Amazing driving example The 3500 was introduced in April 1968, and continued to be offered until 1977. The V8 engine weighed the same as the four-cylinder unit of the Rover 2000 giving the more powerful cars a maximum speed of 114 mph with a 0-60 time of 10.5-seconds. The P6 3500 V8s are remarkably impressive cars well suited to modern road conditions. Younger and increasingly affluent professional workers and executives were seeking out cars that were superior to the normal 1.5-litre models in style, design and luxury but which offered more modern driving dynamics than the big three-litre class and lower purchase and running costs than sports saloons such as the Jaguar Mark II. Automotive technology had improved significantly in the mid-to-late 1950s, typified by the introduction of cars such as the Citroen DS and Lancia Flavia in Europe and the Chevrolet Corvair in America. The replacement for the traditionally-designed P4 would therefore b