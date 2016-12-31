Rover - P5 3 litre Saloon - 1964

car description

A truly magnificent and 100% original 1964 Rover P5 3litre Mark II, which was registered in the Netherlands in 1964. The manuals from the importer are still present. The car has been in my possession since 1982. The odometer reading was approximately 64,000 km back then. Odometer reading is now more than 130,000 km. Third owner.The car is still driven.The Rover is not restored and is used for weekend trips and weddings.Everything works as it should. 4-speed transmission + overdrive. The body has been treated and the car is absolutely free of rust. The interior is in very good condition, with ample leather and wood.The woodwork is in excellent condition all around. On both doors one small piece of paint is missing. The leather and roof lining are spotless The pictures speak for themselves.Motorically, the car is in great condition. The block idles virtually without sound. The muffler is of stainless steel. On the right front fender is a small dent.The underside of the car is rust free. A few sweat droplets to differential and gearbox. MOT until October 2017. The Rover can be viewed in Norg, the Netherlands.