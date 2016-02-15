car description

NICE OWNERSHIP HISTORY Brand Rover Type P4 110 Color Blue Interior Grey Year of build 1964 Price € 19.500,- 1964 ROVER P4 110 Absolute amazing binder with history and instruction manuals and stories Nice ownership history Fantastic car to drive Very reasonable priced in comparison to the amazing car the buyer will get The Rover Cycle Company was started in 1894 and by 1902 had progressed from pedal cycles to motor cycles. By 1906 the company was making cars and the name changed to The Rover Company Limited. The company struggled in the depression of the thirties but the re-establishment of the company started when Spencer Wilks and later his brother Maurice built up a reputation for quality cars with superb engineering up to the outbreak of the second world war. After the war all companies were struggling to update their model range but Rover, like many other car makers, re-launched their pre-war range of 10, 12, 14, 16 and 20 horsepower cars. These were developed into the 60 and 75 in 1948 and incorporated the engine destined later for the P4 featuring overhead inlet and side exhaust valves, otherwise the cars looked very similar to the pre-war models although there were a number