Rover Mini

Very solid Rover Mini City with just 8900 miles!

Our blue Mini must be one of the best survivors in existence. As we know all Minis rust but this car is one of the cleanest we have ever come across. It is a 5 owner car, first owned by Mrs P M Burns in March 1990 and we still have a letter to her from Runwell Garages that first sold the car. The other four owners since have been collectors. We have MOT certificates and service bills from across the years that confirm the mileage. The car still wears the original Runwell Garages number plates and rear window stickers. Upon purchasing the car we subjected it to a full service and carried out repairs to the exhaust. She now runs sweetly and we have a brand new MOT with no advisories. The automatic transmission works perfectly and smoothly and it’s a hoot to drive!

Our car has very good Falken tyres with plenty of tread all round, a full set of keys, most of the original books, lots of old receipts and is HPI clear with the certificate present. She presents in immaculate condition inside and out. It has the very basic City spec, so no radio, no power steering and wind up windows!

We are 30 seconds from junction 2a off the M26 and 5 minutes from junction 2 off the M20. Viewing strictly by appointment. Call us ANYTIME on 07711 645 465 to view or for a friendly chat. Part exchange considered. Credit and debit cards accepted. All our cars are prepared to the highest standards and can be viewed in our brand new fully lit unit, day or night.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rover > Mini
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Registration no.
    G436AAR
  • Drivetrain
    Front-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    1990
  • Mileage
    8900 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1990
  • MOT expiry
    Nov 2018
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.0
Wayne Lamport
Email Dealer >>

