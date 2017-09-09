loading Loading please wait....
Rover - Mini Cooper 1.3 Injection - 1995

€6,100 - €7,930 (£5,562.59 - £7,231.37)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: no- Number plates and documents: Italian- Previous owners: 4- Engine: 1.3 injectionDESCRIPTIONRover Mini Cooper 1.3 Injection from 1995 with an engine just reconditioned in March 2017 and still breaking in. The whole exhaust system was replaced.Since the vehicle was not used, the body looks perfect and with the total absence of oxidation, scratches or warping, thanks to the total restoration recently carried out. Also the interior is in excellent conditions and does not present evident signs of wear or significant lacerations. The car has been always kept indoors and under a cover. New tyres. Inspection expired in January 2017. To be inspected.The current owner is the fifth one. A video of the car is available.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Bagheria (PA), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317144
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Rover > Mini
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

