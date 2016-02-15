loading Loading please wait....
Rover - Mini British Open - 1994

DETAILS- Expired inspection- Italian documents- Previous owners: 1- Engine: 1275 ccDescription:Car with only one owner, purchased new and registered in Brescia at Rover dealership.In very good overall condition, both mechanics and bodywork, completely original, never restored, never repainted and no accidents.Available for any test and technical check.For any info we are at your disposal.We can deliver your car directly at your address. Please ask us for a free quote (also valid for export in UE and extra UE countries). This car can be viewed and picked up in Roncadelle, Italy.

  • Ad ID
    421067
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Rover > Mini
People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Rover - Mini British Open - 1994

    Rover Mini

    €5,600 - €7,280 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Rover - Mini Cooper 1300i - 1996

    Rover Mini

    €9,600 - €12,480 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€5,600 - €7,280 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

