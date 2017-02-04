Rover - Mini - 1995

Metallic British Racing GreenWhite RoofCustomised Union Jack InteriorAir conditioningWooden Dashboard12in Mini Lites AlloysAutomatic GearboxSingle Point InjectionBluetoothStereo, CD, AUX/USB InputOnly 38,000 Miles / 61,000 kmVery Rare100% Original Rust FreeThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in London, UK
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
Designed by David Bache, the P5 followed a long line of large and luxuri...
After a long period of refurbishment, the British Motor Museum has re-op...