ROVER MINI 1.3 COOPER SPORTS LE 2dr

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: ROVER Model: MINI Trim: 1.3 COOPER SPORTS LE 2dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 1275 Ext Color: GREEN
RAC Warranty Inc, CALL.01698.827532, VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO VIEW MORE STOCK,Built to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Cooper's victory in four Saloon Car Championship races in 1968., CALL.01698.827532, VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO VIEW MORE STOCK, LTD EDITION 1 OF 50, FORTUNES SPENT RESTORING THIS VEHICLE, INVESTMENT FOR THE FUTURE - Mini Cooper Sports LE[edit] Year: 1998 (May) Based on: Mini Cooper Engine: 1275 cc Brooklands Green
Robertson Car Sales
ML39HA,
United Kingdom
