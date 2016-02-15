ROVER 800 Base

Accessories

One of a kind Defender 90 TD5, Full refurbishment to a very high standard: The vehicle has been totally stripped down and resprayed in the popular white and black colour scheme. (the white being Evoque arctic white) The interior has been fitted with a black custom carpet kit throughout, Exmoor trim's premium leather seats fitted in the front along with 4 inward facing seats in the rear. Full Alcantara black suede headlining, MOMO steering wheel and a DAB radio. Exterior has been fitted with the panoramic Masai privacy glass. ( including interior trim) LED lights all round, including a colour coded front bumper with LED daytime running lights. Genuine Landrover Sawtooth alloys with new Grabber tyres. colour coded KBX front grill. Updated TDCI Puma bonnet fitted. Swing away wheel carrier. Terrafirma heavy duty rock sliders. Underneath we have upgraded the suspension: Full Terrafirma 2" lift kit, cranked rear trailing arms, 3' cranked front radius arms, tubula shocked front turrets, full superpro pollybush kit, stainless steel braided brake lines and full straight through exhaust with Devon 4x4 stainless steel rear exhaust Price includes: 12 Month's MOT6 Months warranty Full service