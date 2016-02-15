loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ROVER 800 Base

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 1999 Make: ROVER Model: 800 Trim: Base Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 102000 Engine Size: Ext Color:

Accessories

One of a kind Defender 90 TD5, Full refurbishment to a very high standard: The vehicle has been totally stripped down and resprayed in the popular white and black colour scheme. (the white being Evoque arctic white) The interior has been fitted with a black custom carpet kit throughout, Exmoor trim's premium leather seats fitted in the front along with 4 inward facing seats in the rear. Full Alcantara black suede headlining, MOMO steering wheel and a DAB radio. Exterior has been fitted with the panoramic Masai privacy glass. ( including interior trim) LED lights all round, including a colour coded front bumper with LED daytime running lights. Genuine Landrover Sawtooth alloys with new Grabber tyres. colour coded KBX front grill. Updated TDCI Puma bonnet fitted. Swing away wheel carrier. Terrafirma heavy duty rock sliders. Underneath we have upgraded the suspension: Full Terrafirma 2" lift kit, cranked rear trailing arms, 3' cranked front radius arms, tubula shocked front turrets, full superpro pollybush kit, stainless steel braided brake lines and full straight through exhaust with Devon 4x4 stainless steel rear exhaust Price includes: 12 Month's MOT6 Months warranty Full service

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406053
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rover > 800
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    102000 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,995

Mike Harding Land Rover
Bovey Tracey, TQ139DS, Devon
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!