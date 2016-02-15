Rover - 16 HP - 1938

car description

Rare beautiful, probably one of the most beautiful Rovers 16 PH, it is from 1938 and is since 1981 with this owner.The car has been restored during a period of 12 years, restored “from the first to the last screw”.Multiple parts have been replaced with new and improved parts.It is even a greater pleasure to drive this beautiful saloon.The car features a large sliding roof.Further words are superfluous after you have read the following report of the restoration.Restoration report Rover 16 1938After the restoration of an Austin Seven from 1934, in order to learn “the trade” (from many experts) I started the restoration of the Rover with the assistance of relevant experts. This restoration projects has taken 12 years. It was meant as a hobby in addition to a busy job, and should not generate much work. In addition, the costs could be spread out over many years.The chassis appeared to be good (good grease). Didn't have to be welded. I did order new custom-made rear suspension and fitted them. Brake drums adjusted and new brake lining installed. Otherwise in a good condition mechanically.The body was sand-blasted and treated with epoxy by Driessen in Hengelo, the Netherlands. Repairing of parts (I welded myself and when it was too difficult it was done by an expert). Hollow thresholds replaced by T-beams. Bottom (wood) was changed according to the advice from an English Rover specialist. The sliding roof features (soft) aluminium upholstery (it will never leak), with an overlaid plastic Rolls Royce cloth. Eventually (when everything was ready and tested), the vehicle was painted in 2 colours by Strootman in Enschede, the Netherlands.The engine was overhauled by “Twentse Motor Revisie”, by a staff member who has a lot of knowledge about old engines. New bearings, new sprockets and timing belt, new camshaft and valve rods. All the parts are from England, they were shipped or I picked them up. Hardened valve seats and following the advice of an English Rover specialist, I modified the course of the water in the cylinder head and mounted a modified head gasket (more cooling of the rear side of the engine was needed due to modern petrol). Electric fuel pump mounted under the back seat, original (inactive) mechanical pump remained in the circuit, so you can see nothing unusual. Gearbox: newer (better) bearings. Cross links (universal joints): all new bearings.New tyres purchased in the USA. All the rubbers have been renewed, purchased in England, as well as some chrome parts. The rest of the chrome, where needed, was chromed by Jansen in Enschede, the Netherlands.Electrical wiring completely new and different from the original. For example, extra fuses, electronic ignition, blinkers in the indicators, extra blinkers front and rear etc. Reinforced front seats (springs with pockets) and reupholstered with old black leather. Back seat left as it was (old look, but not broken). Interior of the doors entirely renewed. New upholstery, including headlining, grey wool.Dashboard equipped with new walnut veneer and, if necessary, instruments overhauled (via England). The car originally had a so-called automatic lubrication system. This worked poorly. A part was either clogged, or it had a leakage. Difficult to check. This system has now been removed and all lubrication points have nipples. Lubrication with modern molybdenum grease is excellent.You can’t see any of the modifications on the exterior, but is does work much better. The necessary documentation has been collected, such as a workshop and parts book, original instruction booklet, copper fire extinguisher from the same period (hard to come by) and there is a spare alternator, starter motor and carburetor.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Holten, the Netherlands.